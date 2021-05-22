Dr. Colin Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Ma, MD
Overview of Dr. Colin Ma, MD
Dr. Colin Ma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Ma's Office Locations
Retina Northwest5440 SW Westgate Dr Ste 100, Portland, OR 97221 Directions (503) 274-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ma was and always be a hero to me. He saved my left eye in 1994 and did it in the middle of the night.
About Dr. Colin Ma, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164427308
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
- U Oxford
- OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
