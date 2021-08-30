Overview of Dr. Colin McCannel, MD

Dr. Colin McCannel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. McCannel works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.