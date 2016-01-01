Overview of Dr. Colin McDonald, MD

Dr. Colin McDonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at CAMC Neurology Center in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.