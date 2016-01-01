Dr. Colin McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colin McDonald, MD
Dr. Colin McDonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
-
1
CAMC Neurology415 Morris St Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
About Dr. Colin McDonald, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1285661991
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|Mass Gen Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McDonald has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.