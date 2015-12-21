Overview of Dr. Colin McDonough, MD

Dr. Colin McDonough, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. McDonough works at Legacy Medical Group-Tualatin in Tualatin, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.