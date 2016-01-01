Overview of Dr. Colin Ottey, MD

Dr. Colin Ottey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Ottey works at Potomac Behavioral and Occupational Therapy in Cumberland, MD with other offices in Hagerstown, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.