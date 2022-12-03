See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Colin Pero, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.7 (69)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Colin Pero, MD

Dr. Colin Pero, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.

Dr. Pero works at North Dallas ENT in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pero's Office Locations

    Dallas Sinus Center
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 382-5100
    Legacy Medical Village
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 170, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 382-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Broken Nose
Cough
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bell's Palsy
Bone Disorders
Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ear Ache
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Eyelid Disorders
Facial Skin Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Loss
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Obstruction
Nose Injuries
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Disorders
Skin Cancer
Skin Resurfacing
Sleep Disorders
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Pero is very personable & I love the new office.
    — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Colin Pero, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710197413
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illiniois-Chicago
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp of New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colin Pero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pero has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Pero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

