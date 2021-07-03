Overview

Dr. Colin Rock, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Rock works at Franciscan Pain Management Clinic at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.