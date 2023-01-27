Dr. Ruff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colin Ruff, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Ruff, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood11550 Granada St Fl 2, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Health Net Federal Services
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Annual check for skin cancer I have used Dr Ruff for several years, he is very thorough and very friendly.
About Dr. Colin Ruff, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- The Methodist Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Dr. Ruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruff has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1008 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruff.
