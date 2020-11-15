Overview of Dr. Colin Sanner, MD

Dr. Colin Sanner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Sanner works at Grand Island Speciality Clinic in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Killeen, TX, Harker Heights, TX and Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.