Dr. Colin Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson GI Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
DiMarino-Kroop-Prieto Gastro-Intestinal Associates, PA26 E Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Colin Smith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427374941
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
