Dr. Colin Strub, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (746)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Colin Strub, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.

Dr. Strub works at Southern Family Dental Group, LLC in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Family Dental Group, LLC
    108 Gentilly Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 333-7524

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biocon Dental Implants
Composite Fillings
Dental Crown
Biocon Dental Implants
Composite Fillings
Dental Crown

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biocon Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 746 ratings
    Patient Ratings (746)
    5 Star
    (711)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Colin Strub, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457794190
    Education & Certifications

    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
