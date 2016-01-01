Dr. Colin Strub, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Strub, DDS
Overview
Dr. Colin Strub, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Locations
Southern Family Dental Group, LLC108 Gentilly Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 333-7524
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Colin Strub, DDS
- Dentistry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457794190
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
