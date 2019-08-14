Dr. Colin Sumida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sumida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Sumida, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Sumida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Sumida works at
Locations
1
Duly Health and Care1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (630) 469-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
DuPage Medical Group - Official301 Madison St Ste 207, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 740-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
great personality. Not an alarmist. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Colin Sumida, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- Northwestern Mem Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.