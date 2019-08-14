Overview

Dr. Colin Sumida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Sumida works at Duly Health and Care - Official in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.