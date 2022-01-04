Overview

Dr. Colin Swales, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Swales works at Connecticut GI in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Manchester, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.