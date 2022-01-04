Dr. Colin Swales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Swales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Swales, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Swales works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut GI85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2571Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Connecticut GI300 Western Blvd Ste A, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-1920
-
3
Digestive Health Specialists of Eastern Connecticut LLC353 Main St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 649-3477
- 4 10 Jolley Dr Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 286-2470
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swales?
I am shocked to read the two negative reviews as my husband has been seeing Dr. Swales for over 3 years and he has been so kind and informative every visit. He is on top of every test he orders and always provides detail and information we can understand. Please, don't believe those 2 negative reviews, Dr. Wales is a smart wonderful, caring doctor.
About Dr. Colin Swales, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386621464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swales works at
Dr. Swales has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Swales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.