Dr. Colin Zdenek, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Zdenek was wonderful! I had hammertoes and bunion surgery with another doctor but it was not successful. I put it off to have it redone and sought the recommendation from others for the right doctor. Dr. Zdenek was recommended to me. I could not be happier. He was very knowledgeable and informative. I felt confident that I was in good hands. He is very helpful and pleasant to work with. He corrected my hammertoes and put a plate in for my bunion. I now have no pain and the rt foot looks like my left. Toes no longer crossing over and no more pain. I can now wear shoes I haven't been able to wear for a long time. I highly recommend Dr. Zdenek for any foot problems!!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Dr. Zdenek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zdenek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zdenek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zdenek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zdenek has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zdenek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zdenek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zdenek.
