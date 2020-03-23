Dr. Colleen App, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. App is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen App, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
The Breast Health & Wellness Center630 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 920-0825Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Dr. App is truly invested in her work and her patients. Her visits are comprehensive and she spends the time you need to understand your treatment options. Her emphasis on prevention, understanding of genetics and compassionate care make her stand out. Her entire staff share her dedication and caring attitude. I felt very safe and cared for. She treated my friends and family members in the same way, making me feel like I had a whole team caring for me.
- 26 years of experience
- St John Hospital And Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. App has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. App accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. App has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. App has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lobular Carconima, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. App on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. App. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. App.
