Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colleen Austin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colleen Austin, MD
Dr. Colleen Austin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Austin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
-
1
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services A LLC5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Austin?
Dr. Austin is the TOP breast cancer Oncologist in GA as far as Im concerned. She & her staff gave me optimism and I had full faith that I was receiving the BEST care I could hope for. With the encouragement and 24/7 availability by phone, I was able to push through the chemotherapy required by my diagnosis. I cant even say how many times Dr. Austin's nurse talked me off the ledge when I wanted to quit treatment. I lucked out when I chose Dr. Austin & Northside Hospital in Canton. Dont leave this vital decision to luck, though, CHOOSE Colleen Austin, MD and her amazingly kind, patient & knowledgeable staff. You will be in great hands!
About Dr. Colleen Austin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1962455931
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin works at
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.