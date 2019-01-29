See All Psychiatrists in Reston, VA
Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (30)
Map Pin Small Reston, VA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD

Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University.

Dr. Blanchfield works at Colleen Blanchfield MD in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blanchfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colleen Blanchfield MD
    11490 Commerce Park Dr Ste 420, Reston, VA 20191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 481-9111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 29, 2019
    Dr. Blanchfield is a gifted psychiatrist, who is proficient in pharmacology and she exceeded other psychiatrists in that regard. Her bedside manner was genuine and Dr. B was invested in both my mental and physical health. The 1issue was the wait time, which was too long. I stopped seeing her for some time, but decided to return and it simply never felt the same. I am unclear why, but the disappointment has been difficult and I've not seen another shrink since, not meant as blame of Dr. B.
    Photo: Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD
    About Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558581314
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchfield works at Colleen Blanchfield MD in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Blanchfield’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

