Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD
Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University.
Dr. Blanchfield's Office Locations
Colleen Blanchfield MD11490 Commerce Park Dr Ste 420, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 481-9111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blanchfield is a gifted psychiatrist, who is proficient in pharmacology and she exceeded other psychiatrists in that regard. Her bedside manner was genuine and Dr. B was invested in both my mental and physical health. The 1issue was the wait time, which was too long. I stopped seeing her for some time, but decided to return and it simply never felt the same. I am unclear why, but the disappointment has been difficult and I've not seen another shrink since, not meant as blame of Dr. B.
About Dr. Colleen Blanchfield, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1558581314
Education & Certifications
- St George's University
