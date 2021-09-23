Dr. Colleen Bratsch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bratsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Bratsch, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Colleen Bratsch, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Bratsch's Office Locations
MMC Obstetrics & Gynecology1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love Dr. Bratsch. She always listens to my concerns and calmly explains things and gives time for questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Christiana Care Health Systems
- Doctors Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Richmond
Dr. Bratsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bratsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bratsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bratsch has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bratsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bratsch speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bratsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bratsch.
