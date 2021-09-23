Overview of Dr. Colleen Bratsch, DO

Dr. Colleen Bratsch, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Bratsch works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.