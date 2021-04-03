Overview of Dr. Colleen Brown, MD

Dr. Colleen Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.