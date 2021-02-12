Overview of Dr. Colleen Cardella, MD

Dr. Colleen Cardella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.



Dr. Cardella works at Novant Health Randolph OB/GYN - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.