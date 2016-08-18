Overview of Dr. Colleen Cebulla, MD

Dr. Colleen Cebulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Cebulla works at Ohio State Eye And Ear Institute in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.