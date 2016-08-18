See All Ophthalmologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Colleen Cebulla, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Colleen Cebulla, MD

Dr. Colleen Cebulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Cebulla works at Ohio State Eye And Ear Institute in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cebulla's Office Locations

    Osu Eye Physicians and Surgeons LLC
    915 Olentangy River Rd Fl 9, Columbus, OH 43212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-8116
    484 County Line Rd Ste 240, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-8116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2016
    She is am amazing Dr. also very easy in her manner and instills great confidence in what she is going to do..
    Ann Sndyer in Columbus, OH — Aug 18, 2016
    About Dr. Colleen Cebulla, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144264334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
