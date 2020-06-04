See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Colleen Cherry, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Colleen Cherry, MD

Dr. Colleen Cherry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Cherry works at Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN
    5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 295, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-3633
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Atlanta Womens Health Group
    11975 Morris Rd Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 752-0824
  3. 3
    Marietta Office
    3618 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-0621
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 04, 2020
    Dr. Cherry is an amazing OB/GYN. I started going to her when I was first pregnant and will continue to see her during my regular GYN visits. She is professional and very helpful with all questions I had. She takes time to understand her patients and any concerns they may have during the visit. As a patient, the most important thing for me other than adequate healthcare is a physician that listens and hears me. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Cherry!
    Jun 04, 2020
    Dr. Cherry's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Cherry

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Colleen Cherry, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700103454
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • University Of Georgia
