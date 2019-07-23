See All Ophthalmologists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Colleen Christian, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Colleen Christian, MD

Dr. Colleen Christian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Christian works at Ophthalmic Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Christian's Office Locations

    Ophthalmic Associates
    1000 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 368-1646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2019
    My daughter has seen Dr Christian from the age of 2. We love her. She is kind and knowledgeable. Once I had to switch due to insurance, not again. I'd rather pay out of pocket. I have friends who take their children to her. Over the years I have met many people who go to her or know of her. She is reputable in the Lansdale area.
    Cheri Curry — Jul 23, 2019
    About Dr. Colleen Christian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346247871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Illinois Masonic Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
