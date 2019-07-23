Dr. Colleen Christian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Christian, MD
Overview of Dr. Colleen Christian, MD
Dr. Colleen Christian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Christian's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Associates1000 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 368-1646
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has seen Dr Christian from the age of 2. We love her. She is kind and knowledgeable. Once I had to switch due to insurance, not again. I’d rather pay out of pocket. I have friends who take their children to her. Over the years I have met many people who go to her or know of her. She is reputable in the Lansdale area.
About Dr. Colleen Christian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346247871
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Illinois Masonic Med Ctr
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christian has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christian speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
