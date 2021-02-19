Dr. Colleen Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colleen Coleman, MD
Dr. Colleen Coleman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Coleman works at
Dr. Coleman's Office Locations
-
1
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coleman?
Dr. Coleman sat down next to me and explained everything, from blood results through surgical procedure. She took the time to make sure I understood and pushed through necessary orders so my procedure could be schedule right after my appointment. Her staff was friendly, helpful, and I did not feel rushed.
About Dr. Colleen Coleman, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982647517
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- UCLA Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman works at
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coleman speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.