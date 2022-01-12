Dr. Colleen Coughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Coughlin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chester, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 415 State Route 24 Ste 7, Chester, NJ 07930 Directions (908) 312-3770
- 2 95 Madison Ave Ste B07, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7610
-
3
Center for Digestive Health At Overlook99 Beauvoir Ave Fl 4, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 971-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coughlin cares deeply about her patients. She is an expert in the field of cardiology and is passionate about women's heart health. When you are her patient, it's clear that she gets to know her patients, their concerns, their needs and what is best to care for them. I highly recommend Dr. Colleen Coughlin.
About Dr. Colleen Coughlin, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235144775
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coughlin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coughlin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coughlin.
