Overview

Dr. Colleen Coughlin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chester, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.