Dr. Colleen Devinney, DO

Family Medicine
4.8 (73)
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Colleen Devinney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Devinney works at Family Practice Associates of Upper Dublin in Fort Washington, PA.

Locations

    Family Practice Associates of Upper Dublin
    1244 Fort Washington Ave Ste E2, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Immunization Administration
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Devinney is thorough and on top of all my issues.
    — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Colleen Devinney, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1518923481
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical Center Of Delaware
    • SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Integrative Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devinney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devinney works at Family Practice Associates of Upper Dublin in Fort Washington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Devinney’s profile.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Devinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devinney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

