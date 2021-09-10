Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feltmate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD
Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital and Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Feltmate works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Feltmate's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-7575MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 75 Francis St Ste A3150, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feltmate?
Professional but friendly. Highly skilled, thorough, and reassuring. I was lucky to find her.
About Dr. Colleen Feltmate, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538144308
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- School Of Med State University Of Ny At Stony Brook
- Rensselaer
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feltmate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feltmate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feltmate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feltmate works at
Dr. Feltmate has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feltmate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Feltmate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feltmate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feltmate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feltmate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.