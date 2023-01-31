Overview of Dr. Colleen Finnegan, MD

Dr. Colleen Finnegan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Finnegan works at Providence Medical Group Mercantile in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.