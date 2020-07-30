Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
- 1 120 Sister Pierre Dr Ste 507, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-2877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent and comprehensive and accommodating
About Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437200060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
