Overview of Dr. Colleen Foos, MD

Dr. Colleen Foos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.



Dr. Foos works at Banner Health Clinic in Greeley, CO with other offices in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.