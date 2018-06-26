See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Greeley, CO
Dr. Colleen Foos, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Colleen Foos, MD

Dr. Colleen Foos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.

Dr. Foos works at Banner Health Clinic in Greeley, CO with other offices in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foos' Office Locations

    Banner Health Clinic
    2001 70th Ave Ste 300, Greeley, CO 80634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 810-6353
    Foos OB/GYN, PC
    890 Poplar Church Rd Ste 108, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 724-3628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Colorado Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 26, 2018
    I am a first time mom, and I switched to Dr. Foos’s practice half way through my pregnancy. I delivered via c-section due to a breech baby recently, and I had an extremely positive experience. Even the nurses at the hospital were complimenting Dr. Foos’s excellent care and efficiency. My recovery has been manageable thanks to her expertise. I also like that she does not recommend the use of opioid pain killers post delivery, which is very rare for doctors. I will deliver future children with her
    Firsttimemom in Mechanicsburg, PA — Jun 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Colleen Foos, MD
    About Dr. Colleen Foos, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346214335
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Madigan Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • College of William and Mary
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen Foos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Foos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foos has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Foos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

