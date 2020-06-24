Dr. Colleen Glisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Glisson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colleen Glisson, MD
Dr. Colleen Glisson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glisson's Office Locations
- 1 20 Progress Point Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 983-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glisson?
Dr. Colleen Glisson has high credentials as a MD. Dr. Glisson tries every option before surgery. Eventually surgery was necessary and she exceeded my expectations. In addition, her bedisde is second to none. 5 gold stars. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. COLLEEN E. GLISSON!
About Dr. Colleen Glisson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1811181308
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- University Of Minnesota In Minneapolis
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glisson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glisson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glisson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Glisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glisson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.