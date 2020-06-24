Overview of Dr. Colleen Glisson, MD

Dr. Colleen Glisson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.