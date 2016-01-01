Overview of Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD

Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Granger Hagen works at Midwest Surgical Associates Sc in La Grange Highlands, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.