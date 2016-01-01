See All General Surgeons in La Grange Highlands, IL
Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (10)
Map Pin Small La Grange Highlands, IL
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD

Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Granger Hagen works at Midwest Surgical Associates Sc in La Grange Highlands, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Granger Hagen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Surgical Associates Sc
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 180, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 579-9705
  2. 2
    Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 567-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245333152
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen Granger Hagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granger Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Granger Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Granger Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Granger Hagen has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granger Hagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Granger Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granger Hagen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granger Hagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granger Hagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

