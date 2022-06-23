See All Ophthalmologists in Huntingdon Valley, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD

Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Halfpenny works at Valley Eye Professionals in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halfpenny's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Eye Professionals, LLC
    2755 Philmont Ave Ste 140, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 938-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Doctor Halfpenny restored my vision beyond my wildest expectations. She made it extremely easy. She is my favorite doctor.
    Joseph Donahue — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1023053600
    • 1023053600
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Cabrini Medical Center of New York City
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halfpenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halfpenny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halfpenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halfpenny works at Valley Eye Professionals in Huntingdon Valley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Halfpenny’s profile.

    Dr. Halfpenny has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halfpenny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfpenny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfpenny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halfpenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halfpenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

