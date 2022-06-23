Overview of Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD

Dr. Colleen Halfpenny, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Halfpenny works at Valley Eye Professionals in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.