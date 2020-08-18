Overview of Dr. Colleen Halloran, MD

Dr. Colleen Halloran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Halloran works at Stephen Park MD in Daly City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.