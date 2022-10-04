Overview

Dr. Colleen Heniff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Heniff works at OSF Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.