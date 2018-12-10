Dr. Colleen Hickle, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Hickle, DDS
Overview
Dr. Colleen Hickle, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Hickle works at
Locations
-
1
Colleen C Hickle DDS Inc.3690 Orange Pl Ste 111, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 340-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hickle?
As someone with a severe phobia of dental procedures, I found Dr. Hickle, her medical team and office staff to be very knowledgable, accomodating and most importantly comforting. After years of avoiding the dentist, I required extensive structural and cosmetic work. I was very satisfied with the results. And despite my worst fears, the experience was very non traumatic with very little pain involved. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a highly qualified dentist.
About Dr. Colleen Hickle, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811128945
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hickle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hickle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickle works at
572 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.