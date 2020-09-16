See All Vascular Surgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO

Vascular Surgery
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Lone Tree, CO
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO

Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine - College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, OrthoColorado Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Hupp works at Surgical Expertise PC in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hupp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Tree Emergency & Trauma Surgery Specialists
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 207, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0314
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Rose Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 16, 2020
    I fully trust Dr Hupp and think she is the top in her field. There was no wait she is patient and kind and truly knowledgeable. Her staff is kind and they offered whatever they could to make my visit easy.
    Jac — Sep 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO
    About Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790805307
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri - Columbia|University of Missouri / Columbia Campus
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center|University of Kansas School of Medicine Program
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine - College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hupp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hupp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hupp works at Surgical Expertise PC in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hupp’s profile.

    Dr. Hupp has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hupp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

