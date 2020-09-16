Overview of Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO

Dr. Colleen Hupp, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine - College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, OrthoColorado Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Hupp works at Surgical Expertise PC in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.