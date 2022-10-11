Overview

Dr. Colleen Johnson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Johnson works at Tulane Cardiology Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.