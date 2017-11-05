Dr. Colleen Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colleen Joseph, MD
Dr. Colleen Joseph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Robert J Carnathan MD Chtd5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1420, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (703) 356-5484Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Metropolitan Ophthalmology Associates6845 Elm St Ste 250, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 356-5484Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinary work, a Lasik success story.
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
