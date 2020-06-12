Dr. Colleen Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen Kelly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Center for Women's Gastrointestinal Medicine146 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7080
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and brilliant doctor. She is approachable and explains things well.
About Dr. Colleen Kelly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1518995992
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Gastroenterology
