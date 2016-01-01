Dr. Colleen Kenney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Kenney, DPM
Overview of Dr. Colleen Kenney, DPM
Dr. Colleen Kenney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center.
Dr. Kenney's Office Locations
Christian Kirman MD Inc.2485 High School Ave Ste 222, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 685-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Colleen Kenney, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184629479
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenney has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kenney speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.