Dr. Colleen Killian, MD
Dr. Colleen Killian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Ob-gyn Associates PA699 Church St NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 425-7601
Obgyn Associates PA Towne Lake100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 150, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 445-3555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Going to the doctors office is sometimes nerve wrecking. Somehow, Dr. Killian makes the doctor’s office a safe space. She’s knowledgeable, helpful, sincere and professional. Dr. Killian truly cares about my physical and mental health. Hands down the best doctor I’ve ever been a patient of. Thank you Dr. Killian!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992095129
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Killian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killian has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killian.
