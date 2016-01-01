Dr. Colleen Lance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Lance, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colleen Lance, MD
Dr. Colleen Lance, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with U TX
Dr. Lance works at
Dr. Lance's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sugar Land Endocrine & Thyroid Pllc17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 510, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5868
Cleveland Clinic Foundation2550 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500
University Hospital Medical Group11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8500Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Colleen Lance, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1932200565
Education & Certifications
- U TX
- U Tex
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lance has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lance works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lance. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lance.
