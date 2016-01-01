Overview of Dr. Colleen Lance, MD

Dr. Colleen Lance, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with U TX



Dr. Lance works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Willoughby Hills, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.