Dr. Colleen Law, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fishersville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center.



Dr. Law works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Fishersville, VA with other offices in Charlottesville, VA and Culpeper, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.