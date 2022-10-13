Dr. Colleen Linehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Linehan, MD
Dr. Colleen Linehan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Alma.
Covenant Advanced Orthopedics900 Cooper Ave Ste 3100, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
I am 53 years old and have had rheumatoid arthritis for 30 years. I had a total reverse replacement on my right shoulder 7 years with a different surgeon and it was a horrendous experience. It came time to have my left shoulder replaced and I chose a different surgeon, Dr. Linehan. I found her to be caring and she listened to my concerns stemming from the first surgery. She was very optimistic about the proposed outcome and eased my fears. Well let me tell you I cannot believe how great everything went! I returned back to my office job 11 days after surgery. Wow! I’ve heard “you’ve given me my life back” quoted many times, but Dr. Linehan did exactly that. I’m an avid hiker, golfer, and kayaker. I can’t wait to fully recover and get back to doing what I love. I cannot recommend Dr. Linehan enough.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407900194
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Linehan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linehan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Linehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.