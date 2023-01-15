Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macinnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Colleen Macinnis, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Macinnis works at
Macinnis Dermatology17521 US Highway 441 Ste 21, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 350-5230
Macinnis Dermatology27950 Us Highway 27, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 350-5230
Macinnis Dermatology Villages1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 124, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 350-5230
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have complete faith in Dr. MacInnis. Over the years I have had a number of dermatologists. None have been better than her. In addition, her ability to describe an issue she is treating is as good as any physician I have encountered. I highly recommend Dr. MacInnis.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Macinnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macinnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macinnis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macinnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Macinnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macinnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macinnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macinnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.