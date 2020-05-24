Dr. Colleen Majewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Majewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Colleen Majewski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Majeski is a great doctor, I really get the sense that she knows what she’s doing when it comes to helping me manage my type two diabetes with her prescription of medication and advice on diet/exercise. I believe she spends a good/appropriate amount of time with you and explains things clearly and understandably.
About Dr. Colleen Majewski, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1518113513
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Jefferson Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Majewski has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
