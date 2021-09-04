Dr. Colleen McCleery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCleery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen McCleery, MD
Overview of Dr. Colleen McCleery, MD
Dr. Colleen McCleery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. McCleery works at
Dr. McCleery's Office Locations
106 Carnie Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 375-3290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was Excellent! The office staff is very professional and kind. The office is so easy to communicate with, you always get a real person to answer the phone, who is friendly and helpful. Dr McCleery is amazing! She takes her time explaining everything clearly. She even checked all of my supplements, (I carried in a bag full!) and she let me know what I didn’t need to be taking! I would highly recommend her and her office staff. I only wish I had switched to her many years ago!
About Dr. Colleen McCleery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245201391
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. McCleery has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCleery accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCleery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCleery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCleery.
