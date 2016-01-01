Dr. Colleen McCloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen McCloy, MD
Overview of Dr. Colleen McCloy, MD
Dr. Colleen McCloy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. McCloy works at
Dr. McCloy's Office Locations
-
1
Cmc General Surgery PC226 N Belle Mead Ave Ste C, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 706-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCloy?
About Dr. Colleen McCloy, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568411387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCloy accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCloy works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.