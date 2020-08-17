See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Colleen McDonough, MD

Pediatric Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Colleen McDonough, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. McDonough works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1521 Pope Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Children's Hospital of Georgia
    1446 Harper St # 1107A, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rh Incompatibility Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Diabetes Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Diabetes Screening

Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Solid Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr.McDonough takes the time to really get to know her patients and their families on a personal level. She is very knowledgeable, soft spoken and has true compassion for her patients. I could not have asked for a better hematologist for my child.
    About Dr. Colleen McDonough, MD

    • Pediatric Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1164531281
    Education & Certifications

    • John Hopkins
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colleen McDonough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonough works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. McDonough’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.